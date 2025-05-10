‘The Royals’: Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar’s Netflix show is a mixed bag, say fans

Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar’s romantic comedy The Royals, which debuted on Netflix on May 9, has drawn mixed reactions, with some praising the performance of actors and some dismissing it as a potpourri of multiple shows from the West.

Critiquing the series, an X user said, “So bollywood is so lazy. Can’t even make something good anymore. #TheRoyals seems like a bad khichdi of multiple western series. Wonder why stars like #SakshiTanwar and #ZeenatAman ji agreed to do this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Praising the show, another X user encouraged viewers to watch it. “Despite mixed reviews, it's a star-studded series worth checking out. Stay positive and enjoy the ride! #TheRoyals,” he wrote.

Ishaan Khatter plays Aviraj Singh, the Maharaja of Morpur, in The Royals. He crosses paths with Sophia Shekhar (Bhumi Pednekar), the CEO of a startup, in the enemies-to-lovers story.

An X user heaped praise on Ishaan Khatter’s performance in The Royals and wrote, “#IshaanKhatter has matured and how! Looking really hot and also acting beautifully using his expressive eyes.”

Praising the cast’s chemistry and tone of the show, another X user wrote, “4 episodes in and i don’t know about others but i am loving #TheRoyals. It’s fun and a sincere effort in making a good show. The actors actually have a family dynamic. The Sibling banter feels real and Bhumi and Ishaan work really well together, also Sumukhi killing it.”

The Royals also stars Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday and Vihaan Samat in key roles. It marks Bhumi’s series debut and Zeenat’s first collaboration with Netflix.

“Nora Fatehi really rocking Bollywood.” wrote a fan on X, heaping praise on Nora’s performance in the series.

“Guys is it just me or is #TheRoyals basically a Disney show for h***y adults? I can’t,” another user on X tweeted.

“LOL started #TheRoyals , I think this show tried little too hard from the get go,” said another X user.

The show is written by Neha Veena Sharma, produced by Pritish Nandy, and directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana.

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Mudassar Aziz’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi alongside Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. Ishaan was last seen in the Netflix thriller series The Perfect Couple, which marked his Hollywood debut.