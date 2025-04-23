MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 23 April 2025

‘The Royals’ trailer: Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar get entangled in a ‘situationship’

Set to hit Netflix on May 9, the upcoming series also stars Nora Fatehi, Sakshi Tanwar and Zeenat Aman

Entertainment Web Desk Published 23.04.25, 12:10 PM
Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar in ‘The Royals’ trailer

Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar in ‘The Royals’ trailer YouTube

Ishaan Khatter’s Aviraaj Singh and Bhumi Pednekar’s Sophia Shekhar get entangled in a steamy romance as the latter embarks on a mission to transform a palace into a Royal Bed and Breakfast in the trailer of Netflix’s upcoming romcom series The Royals, dropped by the streamer on Tuesday.

The two-minute-47-second-long trailer opens with Aviraaj, the future heir of Motibaag palace, learning that the royal family is struggling financially. He proposes to sell off the palatial building. Meanwhile, Sophia receives the entrepreneur of the year award and signs a business deal to transform the Motibaag Palace into a Royal B&B within six months, failing which she would also have to return the project’s seed money.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Sophia and Aviraaj’s paths cross, both conflict and romance brew between the two, making way for an unexpected love story.

The trailer also features Nora Fatehi, whose character tries to convince Aviraaj that her royal lineage makes her a better fit for him.

Sakshi Tanwar and Zeenat Aman also appear in the trailer. Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Milind Soman and Dino Morea round off the cast of The Royals.

Set to hit Netflix on May 9, The Royals marks Bhumi’s series debut and Zeenat Aman’s first collaboration with Netflix. The show is written by Neha Veena Sharma, produced by Pritish Nandy, and directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana.

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Mudassar Aziz’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi alongside Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. Ishaan was last seen in the Netflix thriller series The Perfect Couple, which marked his Hollywood debut.

RELATED TOPICS

Ishaan Khatter Bhumi Pednekar The Royals Netflix
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Shops shut, streets quiet: In 35-year first, Kashmir shuts down over Pahalgam terrorist attack

Security has been beefed up across the valley, especially at vital tourist spots
Quote left Quote right

Pakistan has got nothing to do with the Pagalgam attack, must be home-grown unrest

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT