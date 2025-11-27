Is Malaika Arora dating diamond merchant Harsh Mehta? Here’s why the internet is buzzing with rumours

A video of actress Malaika Arora leaving the Mumbai airport with diamond merchant Harsh Mehta on 26 November has sparked dating buzz.

However, neither Malaika nor Harsh have responded to the rumours that sent the internet into a tizzy on Wednesday.

Although they left the airport in the same vehicle, the duo seemingly avoided being photographed side by side.

Malaika walked ahead, while Harsh followed at a distance, keeping his face partially covered with a mask.

Upon reaching the parking area, Malaika entered her car first, and moments later, Harsh was seen getting into the same vehicle.

Malaika and Harsh were previously seen together at Enrique Iglesias’s Mumbai concert on 29 October. The two were seen interacting several times during the evening and even left the venue together, giving rise to speculation about a possible romance brewing between them. Her latest public appearance with Harsh has further fuelled those rumours.

Malaika was reportedly in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor since her separation from her former husband Arbaaz Khan in 2016. Malaika and Arbaaz finalised their divorce in 2017.

Arjun and Malaika confirmed they were dating in 2018, as per media reports. The couple's relationship ended in 2023.

On the work front, Malaika, 52, recently appeared in singer-rapper Honey Singh’s latest music video Chillgum.