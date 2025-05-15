Irrfan Khan’s witty reply to Pak journalist goes viral amid India-Pakistan conflict

An old video of the late actor Irrfan Khan’s interaction with a Pakistani journalist has gone viral on social media amid the India-Pakistan conflict following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The video shows Irrfan dropping a witty response to a question asked by a Pakistani scribe.

“Hello Irrfan bhai, you have a huge following in Pakistan. I hope you can visit Pakistan sometime. It would be a great pleasure,” the scribe says in the video.

Interrupting the journalist, Irrfan replies, “Main aah toh jaaunga, wapas aaunga ki nahi? (I will visit Pakistan, but will I be able to come back?)”

The video, which resurfaced after India’s air strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, have now gone viral, with many fans praising Irrfan for his presence of mind and sense of humour.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, under which it struck terrorist infrastructure and army bases in Pakistan.

The attacks came in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, following which Pakistani actors and actresses were banned from working in Indian films.

Irrfan passed away at the age of 53 on April 29, 2020, at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after a long battle with cancer. His final film was Angrezi Medium, released just a month before his death. Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons, Babil and Ayan.