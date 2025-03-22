IPL 2025: Shah Rukh Khan lands in Kolkata ahead of KKR vs RCB opening match

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan on Friday landed in Kolkata for the opening match of this year’s Indian Premier League between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday.

“Surprise, surprise! The King is back,” the official X page of the IPL franchise wrote alongside a video featuring the 59-year-old actor.

Shah Rukh is the co-owner of KKR. The Jawan star arrived in Kolkata in style wearing a white T-shirt paired with jeans and a pair of dark shades.

Fans flooded the comments section with their love and excitement. “King khan in Kolkata,” one of them wrote. “Captain is back,” another fan commented.

At last year’s IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders lifted their third trophy after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "orange alert" for several parts of West Bengal, which might affect KKR’s opener on Saturday.

Apart from Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are expected to attend the opening match at Eden Gardens. Shreya Ghoshal, Disha Patani, Karan Aujla and Arijit Singh are set to perform at the opening ceremony.

Reports also suggest that American pop band One Republic, which recently collaborated on a music video with Disha Patani and Karan Aujla, has been approached to perform at the event.