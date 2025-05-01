Instagram accounts of Pakistani stars including Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan restricted in India

Instagram accounts of several Pakistani celebrities, including actresses Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan and singer Ali Zafar, have been blocked for users in India amid escalating tension between the two countries following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The Instagram profile of javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, who defeated Neeraj Chopra to win a gold medal in the 2024 Summer Olympics, was also blocked in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Instagram accounts of actor Fawad Khan, actress Mawra Hocane and singer Atif Aslam were visible in India by the time this report was filed.

The social media handles of Pasoori creators Ali Sethi and Shae Gill are also accessible in India for now.

When users attempt to view the restricted accounts, the following message is displayed: “Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

Instagram

Following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 Indians, Hania Aamir, known for her roles in Pakistani dramas like Mere Humsafar and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, said the language of grief was the same on both sides of the border.

“Tragedy anywhere is a tragedy for all of us. My heart is with the innocent lives affected by the recent events. In pain, in grief, and in hope—we are one. When innocent lives are lost, the pain is not theirs alone—it belongs to all of us. No matter where we come from, grief speaks the same language. May we choose humanity, always,” Hania wrote on Instagram, sharing a news report.

Mahira, on the other hand, is known for her performance in the 2017 Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees.

Ali Zafar has acted in several Hindi films like Chashme Baddoor (2013), Kill Dil (2014) and Dear Zindagi (2016). Besides, he has lent his vocals to songs like Voh Dekhnay Mein and Tu Hi Hai.

In the wake of the terror attack, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a blanket boycott on all Pakistani artists, singers, and technicians participating in any Indian film or entertainment projects.

FWICE said in a statement that they will take all necessary steps to ensure that the upcoming film, Abir Gulaal, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Indian actress Vaani Kapoor, is not released in India.