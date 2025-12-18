‘It’s not me’: Influencer Payal Dhare denies link to viral video, warns of legal action

Social media influencer Payal Dhare, popularly known as Payal Gaming, on Wednesday issued a statement denying any connection to a viral video that has been circulating online and being falsely linked to her.

In a social media post, Payal said she is neither the person depicted in the clip nor does it have any connection to her life, identity or choices. She urged both the public and the media to “refrain from sharing, reproducing, or speculating about this material in any form.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Appropriate legal steps are being taken to address the misuse of my name and likeness, and to ensure accountability in accordance with the law,” she said.

Describing the situation as distressing and personal, Payal added, “Over the past few days, content has been circulated online that falsely associates my name and image with a video currently being shared on digital platforms. I want to state this clearly and without ambiguity: the individual depicted in that video is not me, and it has no connection to my life, my choices, or my identity.”

Payal Dhare is a well-known gaming content creator popular for her gameplay videos and live streams on YouTube. She hails from a small village named Chhindwara near Indore in Madhya Pradesh and has over 4.5 million subscribers on the platform.

The controversy erupted after a video began circulating on social media with claims suggesting that Payal was the woman seen in it. However, many of her fans have rejected the claims, with some alleging that the video could be a deepfake.