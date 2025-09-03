Advance booking for ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ to open this week

Advance booking for the highly-anticipated anime film Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will open on September 5 across theatres in India, Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday.

The film will release on September 12 in Japanese (with English subtitles), English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, in more than 750 screens nationwide — the widest release ever for an anime film in India — across all formats.

Fans in Mumbai will also have the chance to attend a special advance screening on September 7, joined by actors Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is the first film in the three-part cinematic trilogy, unraveling the final battle of the hit anime series from Ufotable.

The trilogy follows Tanjiro, the Demon Slayer Corps, and the seven Hashira being pulled by the demon king Muzan into his lair for a final battle. The arc covers various fights against the Upper Rank demons, the most powerful demons in existence, before the ultimate showdown with Muzan.

The upcoming movie adapts the beginning of the Infinity Castle arc, starting from Chapter 137 of the manga and likely ending around Chapter 161. It will cover the initial phase of the battle inside Muzan's domain, including the fight with Akaza and the beginning of the fight against Doma.

Infinity Castle has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any cuts and has been granted a U/A 13+ rating.