Speeding bus hits ‘Eken Babu’ actor Anirban Chakrabarti’s car in south Kolkata

Bengali film and television actor Anirban Chakrabarti’s car was hit by a speeding bus while he was travelling from Tollygunge towards Exide on Saturday morning.

The car was severely damaged and the glass windows shattered on impact, he told The Telegraph Online. The incident occurred near Charu Market.

"I was travelling in my car for work this morning when a government bus hit the vehicle from behind. My car was severely damaged," Chakrabarti said. "The driver and conductor of the bus misbehaved with us and tried to flee the scene, but I held my ground."

"I immediately called the police, and officials from the Charu Market police station reached the spot soon after. The police were very cooperative. The bus and my car have been taken to the police station for further investigation," the actor added.

Chakrabarti did not suffer any injuries in the incident.

Anirban Chakrabarti is best known for his portrayal of the quirky detective Eken Babu, a role that has transformed him into a household name. He first brought Eken Babu to life in a popular web-series beginning in 2018, and subsequently in films including The Eken (2022), The Eken: Ruddhaswas Rajasthan (2023), and most recently The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika (2025).

Beyond his signature detective persona, Chakrabarti’s repertoire spans films such as Chaalchitro, Khadaan, Shastri, Pradhan, and Mrigaya.

Chakrabarti headlined The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika earlier this year, the third film in the Eken Babu franchise, which emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2025. He was last seen as a lawyer in Annapurna Basu-directed family drama Swarthopor.

He will reprise his role as Jatayu in the web series Feludar Goyendagiri: Royal Bengal Rahashya, set to stream on Hoichoi this month.