Sunday, 14 September 2025

‘Indu 3’ to ‘Royal Bengal Rawhoshyo’: Hoichoi unveils new content slate ‘Utshober Notun Golpo’

The lineup, which begins streaming in October, will feature Ishaa Saha, Subhashree Ganguly, Sohini Sarkar, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Tota Roy Choudhury

Entertainment Web Desk Published 14.09.25, 01:59 PM
Ishaa Saha in ‘Indu’; Total Roy Choudhury as Feluda

Ishaa Saha in ‘Indu’; Total Roy Choudhury as Feluda File Picture

Bengali OTT platform Hoichoi has unveiled its new content slate comprising new shows and returning seasons for existing ones. The lineup, which begins streaming in October, includes popular series wrapping up, returning characters, and fresh stories from new creators.

“As the festive season draws near, the one thing Bengalis hold closest to their hearts is stories. For us, storytelling isn’t just entertainment; it’s an emotion, a bridge to our roots, and a celebration of the narratives that define who we are,” the streamer said in a press communique.

“This season, too, hoichoi continues its tradition with the festivities of content 'Utshober Notun Golpo',” they added.

Leading the slate in the third and final season of Indu, starring Ishaa Saha in the titular role. The story follows a newlywed woman who gets embroiled in a murder mystery on the first day at her in-laws.

Next in the lineup is Nishir Dak, directed by Joydeep Mukherjee, starring Surangana Bandyopadhyay and Srija Dutta in lead roles, with Raunak De Bhowmik, Sweta Tiwari, and Arunabh De in supporting roles.

Following the success of her OTT debut Indubala Bhaater Hotel, Subhashree Ganguly will be headlining the series Anusandhan, helmed by Aditi Roy. Soumitrisha Kundu-starrer Kaalratri also returns with its final season.

Hoichoi’s festive slate includes Karma Korma, the platform’s first collaboration with director Pratim D. Gupta. Sohini Sarkar and Ritabhari Chakraborty play the main characters in the upcoming series.

Also featuring the content slate is the third season of Feludar Goyendagiri. After helming the first two seasons, Srijit Mukherji has passed on the mantle to Kamaleshwar Mukherjee, who is adapting Royal Bengal Rahasya. Tota Roy Choudhury, Anirban Chakrabarti, and Kalpan Mitra reprise their roles as Feluda, Jatayu, and Topshe, respectively.

