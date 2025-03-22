Indrasis Acharya’s ‘Goodbye Mountain’ starring Rituparna Sengupta and Indraneil Sengupta to release in June

Filmmaker Indrasis Acharya’s next directorial venture, Goodbye Mountain, is set for a theatrical release on June 20.

Starring Rituparna Sengupta and Indraneil Sengupta in the lead roles, the film also features Anirban Bhattacharya and Ananya Sengupta in pivotal roles.

Produced by NK Mohamed and presented by WM Movies, Goodbye Mountain marks Acharya’s return to the big screen after his critically acclaimed Niharika (2022).

Taking to Facebook, Acharya shared his excitement about the film’s release, calling it a “labour of love”. “As I stood before you, 20 years of memories, tears, and I knew in that instant, our love had never truly left us”.

Acharya described the story as a simple love tale that transcends sorrow over a span of 22 years.

Santanu De handles the cinematography for Goodbye Mountain with Ranajoy Bhattacharjee composing the music, and Lubdhak Chatterjee taking charge of editing. Jeet Dutta serves as the executive producer, while Subrato Ghosh is the creative producer of the film.

Indrasis Acharya has established himself as one of the most thought-provoking contemporary filmmakers in Bengali cinema. His debut film, Bilu Rakkhosh (2017), explored the existential dilemmas of a man grappling with modernity. Pupa (2018) delved into the ethical dilemma around euthanasia, while Parcel (2020) was a psychological thriller that kept the audience on edge. His last release, Niharika (2022), revolved around a woman searching for her roots.

On the work front, Indraneil Sengupta was last seen as a detective in Ron Raj’s Porichoy Gupta, which hit theatres in February. Rituparna Sengupta starred in Kaushik Ganguly’s Ajogyo opposite Prosenjit Chatterjee.

Indraneil and Rituparna have also shared the screen space in Suman Ghosh’s Puratawn, set for a theatrical release on April 11.