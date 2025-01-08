Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama anime film to hit Indian theatres in 4K this month

A 4K remastered version of 1993 Indo-Japanese anime film Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is set to hit theatres on January 24, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's production house Excel Entertainment announced on Wednesday. The movie, with enhanced audio, was previously slated to hit the big screen on October 18.

“The wait is over! Experience India’s greatest epic in all its glory! Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama releasing on January 24, 2025, in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. An unmissable 4K experience awaits! Trailer out in 2 days,” Excel Entertainment wrote alongside stills from the film on X.

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is directed by Yugo Sako, Ram Mohan and Koichi Sasaki. In the Hindi version of the 1993 film, Arun Govil — who played Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s iconic television adaptation of the epic — voiced the character of Rama while Namrata Sawhney lent her voice to Sita. Late actor Amrish Puri voiced Raavan. Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, on the other hand, served as the narrator for the film.

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, the first Indo-Japanese collaboration on an animated project, was screened in India at the 24th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 1993 but it wasn’t released in theatres. It became popular among audiences following its airing on television channels later in the 2000s.

The film will be distributed by Geek Pictures India, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment. Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli's father, veteran screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad, known for his work on Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Baahubali, has supervised the creative process of the film.

The makers will drop the trailer of Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama on January 10.