Indian band Girish and the Chronicles out of ‘AGT’ S20: ‘It was a small part of what lies ahead’

Sikkim-based band Girish and the Chronicles was eliminated from America’s Got Talent Season 20 in the quarter-final round on Wednesday, as per a statement shared by the band.

“Well that brings an end to our journey with @agt. Had a great time, made some amazing friends, super cool experience. Thank you judges, host and everyone who were involved. Thank you everyone who voted for us. We love you all! Congratulations to everyone who made it to the next round, you all deserved it,” the official Instagram page of the band posted on Thursday.

“As for us, this was just a small part of what lies ahead of us. The main reason we took this opportunity was to be seen and to be heard by the world, and that’s exactly what happened. Some great stuff coming up! Until next time, stay Rock ‘n’ Roll,” Girish and the Chronicles concluded the note on Instagram.

Host Terry Crews on Wednesday announced the top five acts based on Tuesday night’s votes — Chris Turner, Jacqueline and Wagner, Jessica Sanchez, Mastermind and Messoudi Brothers. The five acts that were eliminated were Maceo Harrison, Anna Saranina, Benn Family Band, Austin Brown, and Girish and The Chronicles.

The three finalists of the season are Mastermind, Chris Turner, and Jessica Sanchez.

The current season of America’s Got Talent is set to end on September 17.

Formed in October 2009, Girish and the Chronicles from Sikkim’s Gangtok has been spearheading the Indian hard rock and heavy metal scene for the last decade. Led by Girish Pradhan on the vocals, the band consists of Yogesh Pradhan on bass, Suraz Karki on lead guitar and Nagen Mongrati on drums.

Currently based out of Bengaluru, GATC is heavily influenced by classic rock and metal bands of the 1970s and 1980s, calling Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, Deep Purple, Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath and Guns N' Roses their inspirations.

This year, GATC opened the act for legendary American rock band Guns N’ Roses at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course on May 17.

With three studio albums to their name, GATC have shared stages with bands like Hoobastank, Poets of the Fall, Destruction, TesseracT during their India performances.