Indian rock band Girish and the Chronicles advances to quarter finals of ‘America’s Got Talent’

Sikkim-based band Girish and the Chronicles has advanced to the quarter finals of America’s Got Talent Season 20, a representative of the group told The Telegraph Online on Wednesday.

The heavy rock band transformed Sia’s powerhouse hit Unstoppable into a full-throttle rock anthem on the America’s Got Talent stage on Tuesday. The performance was lauded by the judges.

While Howie Mandel called it his favourite act so far, Simon Cowell said that the band could easily be one of the legendary ones in the 1970s or 80s.

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara reassured the band members that their dreams of becoming a rockstar will surely happen. Mel B, however, pointed out that some of the vocal notes were a bit “off” even though she loved the performance.

Formed in October 2009, the band from Sikkim’s Gangtok has been spearheading the Indian hard rock and heavy metal scene for the last decade. Led by Girish Pradhan on the vocals, the band consists of Yogesh Pradhan on bass, Suraz Karki on lead guitar and Nagen Mongrati on drums.

Currently based out of Bengaluru, GATC is heavily influenced by classic rock and metal bands of the 1970s and 1980s, calling Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, Deep Purple, Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath and Guns N' Roses their inspirations.

This year, GATC opened the act for legendary American rock band Guns N’ Roses at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course on May 17.

With three studio albums to their name, GATC have opened for and shared stages with bands like Hoobastank, Poets of the Fall, Destruction, TesseracT during their India performances.