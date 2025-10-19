MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ crosses Rs 500-crore mark in India

Written, directed and headlined by Shetty, the folk action drama also stars Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah

Entertainment Web Desk Published 19.10.25, 11:25 AM
A still from Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’

A still from Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ File Picture

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 has surpassed the Rs 500-crore mark at the domestic box office on Sunday, October 19, trade figures show.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the folk action drama has earned Rs 506.25 crore nett across all languages at the end of Day 17 in theatres.

Kantara: Chapter 1 began its box office journey with a collection of Rs 61.85 crore nett in all languages. It earned Rs 225.25 crore nett during its extended first weekend and went on to mint Rs 337.40 crore nett by the end of its first week in theatres.

The second week began with a collection of Rs 22.25 crore nett on Friday, followed by Rs 78.75 crore nett over the second weekend. On Monday, the earnings dropped to Rs 13.35 crore nett. It earned Rs 13.50 crore nett on Tuesday, followed by Rs 10.55 crore nett on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the film earned another Rs 8.85 crore nett and another Rs 9.12 crore nett on Friday and Rs 12.50 crore nett on Saturday.

Directed by Rishab Shetty, who co-wrote the screenplay with Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Guru, Kantara: Chapter 1 stars Shetty alongside Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has earned Rs 57.20 crore nett in 17 days. As per Sacnilk, the Shashank Khaitan-directed romcom collected Rs 41.1 crore nett in Week 1, followed by Rs 14 crore nett in Week 2. On third Friday, the film added Rs 1.1 crore nett to its collection, followed by Rs 1 crore nett on Saturday.

