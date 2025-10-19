‘Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc’ to re-release in India in 3D on October 31

The movie adaptation of Chainsaw Man’s Reze Arc is set to be re-released in Indian theatres in RealD 3D format on October 31, Sony Pictures announced recently.

“Check out the power- packed action from Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc in REAL D 3D formats, exclusively in cinemas 31st October, in Japanese. #ChainsawManMovie Book your tickets via link in bio,” the entertainment company wrote on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film originally hit Indian theatres on September 26, shortly after Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle dominated the box office. However, to the disappointment of many fans, it wasn’t available in 3D, and its limited screen count meant that several moviegoers missed the chance to catch it on the big screen.

Chainsaw Man revolves around Denji, a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the ‘Chainsaw Devil’ Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. While losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and was resurrected as the ‘Chainsaw Man’, the owner of the Devil’s heart.

In Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc, Denji faces off against Reze aka Bomb Devil in an epic showdown that pushes him to his limits. The first season of the anime series is currently streaming on Crunchyroll, Netflix and Prime Video.

Tatsuya Yoshihara, who previously directed the fourth and tenth episodes of the TV anime series and directed much of Black Clover, has helmed the movie. Hiroshi Seko has penned the script along with Kazutaka Sugiyama as character designer at MAPPA Studios.