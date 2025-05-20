Indian model Ruchi Gujjar wears PM Narendra Modi necklace at Cannes, courts controversy

Indian model-actress Ruchi Gujjar sported a necklace carrying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photos on her Cannes debut Tuesday, drawing flak for her fashion choice, with many netizens accusing her of embarassing the country on a global platform.

Gujjar, a former Miss Haryana, sported a golden lehenga during her visit to the Cannes Film Festival in France. Her necklace, with photos of the Indian prime minister, stood out.

“The necklace is more than jewelry—it’s a symbol of strength, vision, and India’s rise on the world stage,” she said in a statement. “By wearing it at Cannes, I wanted to honor our Prime Minister, whose leadership has taken India to new heights,” she added.

However, her quirky necklace did not sit well with many Indian social media users.

"Sari had par ho chuki hai esa lagta. (Looks like she has crossed all boundaries). PM ki Garima (PM’s dignity at stake)," wrote one user, while another commented, "Stop insulting modi ji. Use your acting skills to get popularity, instead of such cheap marketing tactics."

"Hanging him in a necklace is proud representation lol?" questioned another Instagram user.

Nitanshi Goel, Mouni Roy, Anupam Kher, Sharmila Tagore and Urvashi Rautela are among the celebrities who have walked the red carpet at the festival this year. The 78th annual Cannes Film Festival is set to conclude on May 24.