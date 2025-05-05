‘Indian Idol’ Season 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan hospitalised after road accident in UP

Indian Idol Season 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan met with a serious car accident on National Highway 9 in Amroha, UP, in the early hours of Monday, per reports.

The incident, reported to have occurred at around 3.40 am, has left the 28-year-old singer critically injured, shows a hospital video that went viral.

The video shows him in visible pain, with injuries on his left foot and right arm. Seemingly shot inside a hospital, it shows Pawandeep receiving emergency medical attention.

Fans have flooded platforms like X and Instagram with prayers and messages wishing for his speedy recovery.

The accident comes barely a week after Pawandeep celebrated his birthday on April 27.

According to news reports, Gajraula police station in-charge Akhilesh Pradhan has said that the accident occurred when Pawandeep Rajan’s MG Hector collided with a stationary Eicher Canter from behind.

Upon receiving the alert, police officials promptly arrived at the scene and rushed the injured to a private hospital for initial medical assistance. Subsequently, Pawandeep was referred to a private hospital in Noida, where his family later took him for further treatment.

Pawandeep rose to national prominence after winning Indian Idol Season 12, captivating audiences with his soulful voice. He beat Bangaon girl Arunita Kanjilal to clinch the coveted title, a brand new car, and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

Hailing from Champawat in Uttarakhand, Pawandeep comes from a family with musical tradition. His father, Suresh Rajan, and mother, Saroj Rajan, are both Kumaoni folk musicians, while his sister Jyotideep Rajan is also a singer.

A musical prodigy, Pawandeep won the Youngest Tabla Player Award at the tender age of two. Pawandeep had also won The Voice India in 2015 as a member of singer Shaan's team, taking home a prize money of Rs 50 lakh and a car.