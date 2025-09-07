Anuparna Roy scripts history at Venice Film Festival, named Best Director in Orizzonti section

Indian filmmaker Anuparna Roy created history at the 82nd Venice Film Festival by becoming the first Indian director to win the Best Director award in the prestigious Orizzonti Competition for her film Songs of Forgotten Trees.

Presented by acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap, Songs of Forgotten Trees was the only Indian entry in the Orizzonti section this year. The film, starring Naaz Shaikh and Sumi Baghel, explores the intertwined lives of two women navigating personal struggles in Mumbai. It is produced by Bibhanshu Rai, Romil Modi, and Ranjan Singh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The award was announced by French filmmaker Julia Ducournau, president of the Orizzonti jury, during the festival’s closing ceremony on Saturday. Dressed in a white saree, Roy accepted the honour and described the moment as “surreal,” expressing gratitude to the jury, her team, and Anurag Kashyap.

“This film is a tribute to every woman who’s ever been silenced, overlooked, or underestimated,” Roy said in a statement from Venice. “May this win inspire more voices, more stories, and more power for women in cinema and beyond.”

“Making this film was never easy. We went through challenges, tough days, and moments of doubt. But we held on because this story had to be told. I knew Anuparna would never give up,” Bibhanshu Rai, one of the film’s producers, said.

“Supporting women like Anuparna isn’t just a choice, but a responsibility. Their stories hold so much strength, honesty, and heart; far more compelling than the endless war-driven tales we see today,” producer Romil Modi added.

Ranjan Singh of Flip Films said that Anuparna “stayed true to her first pitch” and made the film she wanted, adding, “This win is the best testament that if one tells stories that they believe in truly, they will resonate with everyone across the world.”

The Venice Film Festival concluded on Saturday with the American indie film Father Mother Sister Brother winning the Golden Lion. The Tunisian film The Voice of Hind Rajab, depicting the Gaza conflict and receiving a 22-minute standing ovation, earned the Jury Prize. Hollywood filmmaker Benny Safdie took home the Best Director award for The Smashing Machine, starring Dwayne Johnson.