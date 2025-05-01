'To Hania Aamir, from India': Indian fan sends packaged water to Pakistani actress?

A video showing an Indian fan sending packaged water to Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has gone viral on social media, shortly after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) on April 23 in the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack near Pahalgam.

In the clip, a young fan of the actress can be seen with a box labelled “To Hania Aamir. Rawal Pindi, Punjab, Pakistan. From India”. Inside the box are several water bottles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The viral video elicited mixed reactions from social media users, with some praising the fan’s effort and others criticising such a step amid escalating tensions between the two countries. “Bro really cares about Hania,” wrote one user, while another posted, “I think as an Indian we should start together and boycott Pakistani dramas because they get majority views from India and if we do that it will be a big step.”

India suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty on April 23, a day after terrorists opened fire at a meadow near Pahalgam, killing 26 people—most of them tourists. Reports suggest the attackers asked victims about their religion before shooting.

The IWT, which has withstood two wars, divides the waters of the Indus basin. India controls the eastern rivers — Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej — while Pakistan relies on the western rivers — Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab — for over 80 per cent of its agriculture and a third of its hydropower. Pakistan has condemned India’s move, warning that any attempt to block water will be considered an “Act of War”.

Recently, Instagram accounts of several Pakistani celebrities, including Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, and singer Ali Zafar, were blocked for users in India.

Hania Aamir, known for her roles in Mere Humsafar and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, expressed her grief and shock over the terrorist attack in Kashmir.

“Tragedy anywhere is a tragedy for all of us. My heart is with the innocent lives affected by the recent events... No matter where we come from, grief speaks the same language. May we choose humanity, always,” she wrote on Instagram.

Following the attack, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) imposed a complete ban on Pakistani artists, singers, and technicians participating in Indian projects. The organisation also announced plans to block the release of Abir Gulaal, a film featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Indian actress Vaani Kapoor.

Hania Aamir, who was rumoured to be cast opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Sardaar Ji 3, has reportedly been dropped from the project.