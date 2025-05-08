Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal gives shout-out to RJ Mahvash amid dating buzz

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal on Wednesday shared a message for his rumoured girlfriend, influencer RJ Mahvash, following her acting debut with Pyar Paisa Profit.

Taking to his Instagram story, Chahal posted a promotional poster of the show and wrote, “Congratulations @rj.mahvash proud of you."

His public gesture of support hasn’t gone unnoticed, especially as rumours about their alleged relationship continue to swirl.

The show, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and MX Player, features Mahvash alongside Neil Bhoopalam, Mihir Rajda and Shivangi Khedkar.

While both Chahal and Mahvash have kept mum about the rumours, their social media camaraderie and public appearances together have intensified speculation. From frequent Instagram shout-outs to being spotted at stadiums together, the duo have kept fans guessing — and gushing.

Adding to the buzz, RJ Mahvash has been a regular fixture in the stands cheering for Chahal’s team, Punjab Kings, co-owned by Preity Zinta, during the ongoing season of IPL.

Following Chahal’s recent hat-trick, Mahvash shared a heartfelt social media post praising him.

Chahal’s personal life has been under the spotlight of late, especially after his divorce from Dhanashree Verma was officially announced in March 2025.