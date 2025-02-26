How Indian creators are adapting to digitisation amid dwindling demand for comic books

In the day and age of digitisation, the world of Indian comics is witnessing a transformation, with creators struggling to find takers for physical prints and eyeing new opportunities in webcomics. At Kolkata Comic Con 2025, The Telegraph Online caught up with renowned comic artistes and illustrators who are carving a niche in the Indian comics scene while battling new challenges every day.

Harsho Mohan Chattoraj on embracing change

For graphic novelist and illustrator Harsho Mohan Chattoraj, his journey as a comic writer began as a child when he became fascinated with comics, ranging from Bengali publications to international titles like DC and Marvel. But what “built his appetite” was participating in cartoon drawing contests and inter-school competitions while growing up.

When Chattoraj was in the eighth grade, he started working with Sandesh Patrika magazine. However, his big break was when he bagged two columns in The Statesman — one about Shakespearean histrionics and the other one, a Superman spoof.

Speaking about the evolution of Indian comics, Chattoraj, known for his works like Kolkata Kaleidoscope, Ghosts of Kingdoms Past and Chakrapurer Chakkare, said, “It has grown in a good way and in a bad way as well. In Kolkata, the idea of comics has always been present, but many still perceive it as something meant for kids. That's wrong.”

Fewer takers for Indian comics

“When I go to schools to talk to students and conduct workshops, I often see them addicted to Marvel, DC or manga. Now I don't have a problem with either of them. In fact I support Marvel, DC and a bit of manga too. But I think we should also look into Indian comics,” said Chattoraj.

Chattoraj launched two books, Ancient Temples of India with Amar Chitra Katha and Al-Zebra Book 2 with Alpha Comics on Day 1 of Kolkata Comic Con. Both the books celebrate the rich culture of India. On Day 2, he launched two of his own works, Faces of Defiance and My Compendium of Comics and Art. For Faces of Defiance, which consists of two stories, he teamed up with Charbak Dipta, Sourav Dutta and Sumit Surai. His other book focuses on the comics that he has been working on over the last decade and a half.

For Faces of Defiance, which consists of two stories, Chattoraj teamed up with Charbagh Dipta, Sourabh Dutta and Sumit Surai Soumyajit Dey

Encouraging kids to read Indian comics

If parents encourage their children to read comics by Indian creators, the industry will go a long way. “Because the kids find inspiration from their parents. If the parents also read some comics that are done by Indian creators (and there are quite a few of them), that would be a good thing. Because that would build a generation of artists and writers in our city and in our country,” said Chattoraj.

Webcomics, which have mostly replaced the physical printing of comic books, stand as a beacon of hope for Chattoraj. “Webcomics have become a good portal. About 30 per cent of my work gets published in the webcomics medium now. But that's a good sign. We can embrace it. So look to things for advantage. Not for loss,” he shared.

Iconic Indian comic strips by RK Laxman, Mario Miranda and Chandi Lahiri were part of newspapers earlier. But in today’s digital age, the newspaper reading culture is fading, and with it, the tradition of comic strips in print. “I would love to make a comic strip for a newspaper, but the papers don’t give us a chance anymore,” Harsho lamented.

For aspiring comic artistes, Harsho only had one piece of advice — “Daily practice”.

Harsho Mohan Chattoraj at a special session at Kolkata Comic Con Soumyajit Dey

Comic creators who are reshaping the industry in India

Among other Indian artists present at Kolkata Comic Con were Abhijeet Kini, Indusverse’s Alok Sharma and Saumin Patel, Holy Cow Entertainment’s Vivek Goel and Chariot Comics’ Aniruddho Chakraborty. Ravi Raj Ahuja, Aniruddho Chakraborty, Mohammed Ali Vakil, Rajesh Nagulakonda and Alok Joshi also attended the convention, each bringing their unique artistic vision to the event.

Ravi Raj, the founder of Bulls Eye Press, started working at the early age of 16 and currently the company has 40 titles under their belt. “To be a comic artist, you must love comics. It’s like if you want to be a chef, you know your kitchen,” Ravi, whose book Aadhira Mohi #1 won the Comic Con India award for the best writer in 2019, shared.

Having grown up reading Amar Chitra Katha and Asterix, Mohammed Ali Vakil of Sufi Comics started blending spiritual storytelling with comics back in 2009, leading to the release of 40 Sufi Comics and illustrated works on Rumi and the legendary Bahlul. “Comics are a great medium to explore deep questions — about purpose, struggles, and life itself,” Wakil said.

Alok Joshi, co-founder of Urban Tales, fell in love with comics as a child as he was drawn to Phantom and its Bengali connections. After starting out as a writer, he later took up illustrating, eventually forming Urban Tales with fellow artists from the Urban Sketchers Mumbai community.

“Superhero stories are great, but I want to tell stories people can truly relate to,” said Alok, who focuses on everyday struggles and triumphs through indie comics.

Among other Indian artists present at Kolkata Comic Con were Abhijeet Kini, Alok Sharma and Saumin Patel, Vivek Goel, Aniruddho Chakraborty and Ravi Raj Ahuja. Soumyajit Dey

Distribution and visibility a challenge

Mumbai-based illustrator Abhijeet Kini, who has been in the comics industry for over 20 years, pointed out that distribution and visibility remain big challenges for comic artistes. However, he feels hopeful about events like Comic Con which give them a platform. For Kini, it all started with Tinkle Comics in 2004. At Kolkata Comic Con, he launched Ghosts of South India, a collection of childhood ghost stories in comic format.

“For Indian comics to truly thrive, we need more adaptations — animations, films, and series — to capture wider audiences, just as Marvel, DC or manga have,” said Manish, who runs a YouTube channel called NeoComics.