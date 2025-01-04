Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal unfollow each other on Instagram amid divorce rumours

Actress-choreographer Dhanashree Verma and Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal have unfollowed each other on Instagram amid divorce rumours. Chahal has also deleted all of his photos with Dhanashree from his Instagram account.

While neither Dhanashree nor Yuzvendra have made any announcement about their separation, rumours of an ongoing rift between them have been circulating on social media since 2023 when Dhanashree removed the surname Chahal from her Instagram account.

The couple got engaged in August 2020 and tied the knot on December 12 that very year. Dhanashree had even posted her wedding photos alongside the caption, “We started at ‘Once upon a time’ and found ‘Our happily ever after’, coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond.”

While the home front might be far from ideal, the couple seem to be thriving careerwise. Dhanashree recently appeared in the Punjabi song Jutti Kasuri, sung by Gippy Grewal and Rashmeet Kaur. Dhanashree also shared BTS pictures from the sets of her upcoming untitled film in November last year.

Yuzvendra Chahal is an attacking legspinner who first gained attention when he took 34 wickets in the National Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy in 2009. Chahal, who emerged as the leading wicket-taker during IPL 2023, will soon be playing for Punjab Kings this IPL season. He was also part of the Team India squad that won the T20 World Cup in Bridgetown, Barbados, against South Africa last year.