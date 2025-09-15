In pictures: Selena Gomez, Jenna Ortega, Lisa dazzle at 77th Primetime Emmy Awards

Selena Gomez, Jenna Ortega, Lisa and Cate Blanchett were among the stars who dazzled at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, held annually to honour television shows, their makers and actors. Here’s a look at who wore what at the ceremony that took place on Monday (IST) at the Peacock Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles, California.

Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez stunned in a custom red high-neck Louis Vuitton gown with a sweeping train. She attended the ceremony with fiancé Benny Blanco.

Hollywood star Cate Blanchett, who earned a nod at the Emmys this year for her film Disclaimer in the Outstanding Lead Actress category, turned heads in a black velvet wide-leg jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and structured shoulders.

Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones presented the Best Supporting Actress in Drama category. While Catherine dazzled in an all-black sheer dress with lace details, Jenna’s see-through diamond-encrusted top paired with a floor-length black skirt stole the show.

British actor Owen Cooper, who became the youngest actor to lift an award at the Emmys, attended the show in a black zip-up jacket paired with black trousers.

American actress Sydney Sweeney, who was one of the presenters at the Emmys this year, made a head-turning appearance in a striking red Oscar de la Renta gown featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline and a flowing train, paired with a matching satin shawl.

There was a Gilmore Girls reunion at the 77th Emmys as the show’s actors Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel appeared together to present the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series award. While Lauren wore a black Akris dress with floral cut-outs for the event, Alexis opted for a silver sequined gown.

K-pop singer Lisa looked adorable in a pink tulle by Lever Couture with a thigh-high slit, off-shoulder sleeves, and a train of ribbons.

American actor and comedian Nate Bargatze, who was the host of this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards, attended the event in a classic custom-made suit.

Actor couple Adam Brody and Leighton Meester aced their fashion game, stunning on the red carpet in their pastel-shaded outfits. While Brody, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming show Nobody Wants This Season 2, looked dapper in a pale blue Prada tuxedo, Leighton kept it simple in her blush cloqué gown.

The Last of Us actor Pedro Pascal looked sharp in a Celine ivory suit with a white cotton poplin shirt. He rounded up the look with clean white sneakers and round sunglasses.

Spanish actor Javier Bardem, who attended the ceremony as a nominee for the Netflix show Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, walked the red carpet wearing a keffiyeh scarf to voice his support for film workers for Palestine.

Jurassic World Rebirth star Scarlett Johansson looked stunning in a butter-yellow strapless Prada chiffon dress with fine draping complemented by diamond drop earrings.