In a first for a Bengali film, Dev’s ‘Raghu Dakat’ trailer launch to be a ticketed event

In a first for a Bengali film, Dev-starrer Raghu Dakat’s trailer launch on September 20 will be a ticketed event, the proceeds of which will be donated to the Technician Welfare Trust, the makers said on Monday.

“Raghu Dakat is a film of many firsts, its historic backdrop, grand scale, and the larger celebration of cinema. As we gear up for the grand trailer launch at Netaji Indoor Stadium on 20th September, it also becomes the first ever ticketed trailer event driven by a cause that truly matters,” reads a statement issued by production banner SVF Entertainment.

Tickets, now live on District by Zomato, are priced at Rs 49. The event will take place at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata from 4pm.

“Promising to be a cinematic spectacle, this grand unveiling marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in Bengali cinema. The celebrations don’t stop there—Tollywood will also honour 20 glorious years of Megastar Dev, the actor who redefined Bengali cinema with his charisma, versatility, and larger-than-life presence on screen. From blockbuster entertainers to powerful performances, Dev’s journey has been nothing short of iconic, making him one of the most beloved stars of our times,” reads the event’s description on District.

Also starring Anirban Bhattacharya, Sohini Sarkar and Idhika Paul, Raghu Dakat is directed by Dhrubo Banerjee.

The film also features Om Sahani, Roopa Ganguly and Alexx O'Nell in key roles. Dev essays the role of the titular vigilante in the upcoming film.

A teaser, dropped by the makers last month, shows British colonisers unleashing a reign of terror in Bengal until a vigilante warrior rises from the ranks to save the downtrodden people.

Produced by SVF and Dev Entertainment Ventures, Raghu Dakat is set to clash with Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy’s Raktabeej 2, Subhrajit Maitra’s Devi Chaudhurani and Anik Dutta’s Joto Kando Kolkatatei at the box office this Durga Puja.

The cast of Raghu Dakat is currently on a promotional tour across Bengal. At the time the report was filed on Monday, the actors were in Siliguri.