Parambrata Chattopadhyay on Nikosh Chhaya: ‘I’m good at handling drama and horror’

Parambrata Chattopadhyay is turning out to be a dab hand at directing horror shows. The actor-filmmaker talked to us about returning to Bhaduri Moshai with the Hoichoi series Nikosh Chhaya, the challenges of the horror genre and why he loves it.

What made you choose the story of Nikosh Chhaya?

Parambrata Chattopadhyay: After Parnashavarir Shaap, there are two stories on Bhaduri Moshai, Nikosh Chhaya and Aranyer Prachin Probad. Bhaduri Moshai is very young in Aranyer Prachin Probad. Since I had already done Parnashavarir Shaap with Chiranjeet-da, I didn’t want to disturb the narrative and proceeded with Nikosh Chhaya. It has many elements, which I thought were more suitable for the audience.

Any plans to make Aranyer Prachin Probad next?

Parambrata Chattopadhyay: Let’s see, because this season ends on a cliffhanger.

What kind of a texture does the location lend to the series?

Parambrata Chattopadhyay: Nikosh Chhaya has been shot in and around Kolkata including Barasat. That is where the original story is placed. We shot in the hinterland of Kolkata, including Madhyamgram, Birati, Bantala and Baruipur. The immediate suburbs in Kolkata is where the story is set and we also shot it keeping the look and feel in mind. In Parnashavarir Shaap, the hills lent a certain horror atmosphere. In the case of Nikosh Chhaya, it was very exciting to discover eeriness in very mundane locales and regular places.

Do you believe in negative energy?

Parambrata Chattopadhyay: I do. I also believe in god. I don’t rationalise it. I am a believer, not an atheist. If that gives me positivity, then there’s going to be a binary side to it too. That’s all I believe.

What’s the most challenging part of directing a horror show?

Parambrata Chattopadhyay: There are many challenges at different levels. The first is to create the right atmosphere. One has to start by understanding that the primary emotion of horror is that of the macabre. It is not something we come across on a daily basis. Grasping this helps one understand how to create the atmosphere convincingly.

Why do you think horror is an under-explored area in the Bengali film industry?

Parambrata Chattopadhyay: I feel there are two reasons, one of which is lack of imagination and the idea that horror needs a high budget. It is important to realise that we need to push ourselves to imagine more and better. For a lot of people, horror is their guilty pleasure. They enjoy reading or watching horror but when it comes to making them, they find the genre to be beneath them. There is a certain classism about it.

What was your motivation when you made Parnashavarir Shaap in 2023 with Chiranjeet Chakraborty in the lead role?

Parambrata Chattopadhyay: I just wanted to explore horror as a genre and never got the opportunity to do that before, and so I made the series. Chiranjeet Chakroborty fit the character really well in terms of a degree of credibility, stardom and self-awareness.

Which genre do you find most interesting or challenging?

Parambrata Chattopadhyay: I’m good at handling drama and horror.

You also shot the psychological horror film Ekhane Ondhokar…

Parambrata Chattopadhyay: My very next directorial is a horror series named Bhog, starring Parno Mittra and Anirban Bhattacharya.

What is next for you as an actor and director?

Parambrata Chattopadhyay: There is a series of films that are releasing this year. It starts with Srijit Mukherji’s Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei. There is also Sriman Srimati by Pathikrit Basu. There are two films that I’ve directed and acted in — Ekhane Ondhokar and Hawal Bodol Part 2. I’m working on Raj Chakraborty’s Hindi remake of Parineeta as well as another Hindi film called Gulaabi.

Tell us a bit about Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei...

Parambrata Chattopadhyay: Not only have I been a part of an ensemble cast before but in most cases they have been with Srijit and I have been the last entrant in the party. There are certain characters which are very special and you have to go with a mix of what you feel and how you interpret that particular character from the perception of the audience. I am looking forward to it.

Will 2025 see you working more on projects as a director?

Parambrata Chattopadhyay: Hoping that I get to work a fair bit as a director.