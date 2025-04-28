‘I’ll sip it like beer’: Paresh Rawal claims he drank urine to recover from knee injury, faces flak

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal has claimed that he drank his urine for 15 days to treat a knee injury following an accident during shoot, drawing flak from netizens and doctors for sharing the bizarre hack.

The 69-year-old actor recalled being admitted to Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai after sustaining an injury on the sets of Rajkumar Santoshi’s 1996 film Ghatak.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rawal told entertainment news portal The Lallantop that his career would have been over after the accident if Ajay Devgn’s father, actor Veeru Devgn, hadn’t given him the advice to drink urine for a speedy recovery.

“Veeru Devgan had come to visit when I was in Nanavati (hospital). When he got to know I was there, he came up to me and asked what happened to me. I told him about my leg injury.... He told me to drink my own urine first thing in the morning. He shared that all fighters do this, saying that ‘You will never face any problem, just drink urine first thing in the morning’. He told me not to consume alcohol, which I had stopped, mutton or tobacco,” Rawal said in an interview.

“I had decided if I had to drink my own urine, I’ll not have it at one go, I’ll sip it like beer. I wanted to do it properly. I did this for 15 days. 15 days later, when the doctor took my X-ray, he was shocked. The doctor asked me, ‘How did this cementing happen?’ He could see a white line forming. I was supposed to be discharged in 2-2.5 months, but I was discharged in 1.5 months. It was like magic,” Rawal added.

However, after the interview, Paresh Rawal was trolled online for his ‘bizarre’ statement, with netizens criticising him for following ‘harmful’ practices.

Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, popularly known as The Liver Doc on social media, slammed Rawal and encouraged users to critically evaluate his advice instead of accepting it without question.

“Please don't drink your urine (or others) because a Bollywood actor says so. There is no scientific evidence to support the idea that drinking urine provides any health benefits. In fact, consuming urine can be harmful, potentially introducing bacteria, toxins, and other harmful substances into the bloodstream. Your kidneys work very hard to remove toxic stuff out of your body through urine,” Philips wrote on X alongside a video clip from the interview.

He added, “Don’t insult it by putting it back in. Urine is NOT sterile. Urine is a potent combination of salts and chemicals that your body is attempting to remove. These chemicals can cause significant health problems if you consume them. Paresh Rawal is the perfect example of the Indian WhatsApp Boomer Uncle. He's saying this to stay alive in the media.”

Social media platforms were abuzz with reactions to Rawal’s claim. " Waste management by Paresh Rawal,” one social media user wrote.

“Ewww! Veeru Devgan probably just played a prank & Paresh Rawal really started drinking his own urine,” another X user wrote.

On the work front, Paresh Rawal is going to share the screen with his Hera Pheri co-star Akshay Kumar for Priyadarshan’s upcoming horror comedy Bhooth Bangla.

Bhooth Bangla is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026.