‘Nadaaniyan’ trailer: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor navigate the highs and lows of Gen Z romance

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Arjun and Khushi Kapoor’s Pia embark on an eventful journey, navigating the highs and lows of Gen Z romance in Nadaaniyan trailer, dropped by the makers on Saturday.

The two-minute-10-second-long video follows the story of a privileged Delhi socialite, who hires a middle-class student (Ibrahim) to pretend to be his daughter’s (Khushi) boyfriend in order to maintain her social status. As they navigate their fabricated relationship, the lines between pretense and reality begin to blur, and both find themselves developing genuine feelings for each other.

Directed by Shauna Gautam, the Netflix romance drama features Jugal Hansraj, Dia Mirza, Suniel Shetty and Mahima Chaudhury in pivotal roles.

Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Khan also shared the trailer on their respective social media accounts.

Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment, the film is set to premiere on Netflix on March 7.

Ibrahim has previously worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar’s 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kaahani, which starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Khushi made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix musical The Archies in 2023. She recently starred opposite Junaid Khan in Advait Chandan’s romcom Loveyapa.