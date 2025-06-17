‘I know I’m broken’: Canadian singer Justin Bieber says he has anger issues

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber recently opened up about his emotional struggles, admitting that he has anger issues.

“People keep telling me to heal. Don’t you think if I could have fixed myself, I would have already? I know I’m broken,” Biber wrote in an Instagram post on Monday, reflecting on the toll his battles have taken on him.

“The harder I try to grow, the more focused on myself I am. Jesus is the only person who keeps me wanting to make my life about others,” he wrote.

Biber said thinking only about himself has left him exhausted.

Bieber’s statement came close on the heels of an incident where he was filmed angrily confronting a paparazzo who got too close to his vehicle. The singer was heard yelling at the photographer.

In recent weeks, Bieber has drawn attention for his behaviour. He recently posted a screenshot of a heated exchange with a friend, who claimed Bieber was being aggressive. To this, he responded, “I will never suppress my emotions for someone.”

Earlier this month, the 10,000 Hours singer faced criticism for an Instagram post about his wife, Hailey Bieber. In a now-deleted post, Justin Bieber had shared a picture of Hailey on the Vogue Cover. In the caption, Bieber stated, “Yo, this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told Hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue. Yikes, I know, so mean. So baby, U already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a Vogue cover, cuz I was sadly mistaken.”

The caption sparked outrage on social media, with many questioning the singer’s treatment towards his wife.

Earlier this year, Bieber sparked split rumours after he appeared to unfollow Hailey on Instagram. Fans quickly noticed the change, leading to widespread speculation about the future of their marriage. Justin claimed his account had been hacked and re-followed Hailey.

On the work front, Justin Bieber’s latest album, Justice, was released in 2021.