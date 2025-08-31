Hype-reel teaser of ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ showcased at Destination D23

MCU is heading towards a multiversal meet-up with the Avengers joining hands with X-Men, Fantastic Four, Wakandans and Thunderbolts in Doomsday, as revealed in a hype reel teaser shown at Destination D23 on Saturday.

According to the entertainment website The Direct, directors Joe and Anthony Russo took a break from filming Doomsday in London to greet fans in a video message. The message was interrupted by an exuberant Paul Rudd, who stressed on the scale of the production and teased the shooting roster, offering a glimpse of the film in a teaser video shown during the presentation.

The report mentions that the teaser began with Thor's rallying cry from Thor: Love and Thunder, “We could pull together the greatest team ever,” followed by Sam Wilson's Captain America dialogue from Brave New World, “if we can't see the good in each other, we've already lost the fight.”

There were also lines by Shuri, the new Black Panther, “Now is our time to strike,” following which it went on to show Ant-Man saying his line from Quantumania, “Will I be there when the Avengers need me? Absolutely.”

Apart from the old MCU heroes, Yelena, who is part of the new Avengers in Thunderbolts*, appears in the teaser. She vows, “We stick together from now on,” and Joaquin Torres’ Falcon said in agreement, “That pressure, that responsibility? I want that too.”

The teaser also showed Red Guardian, Yelena’s father, saying “This has the makings of a team that can bring light from the darkness.” Loki, too, features in the video, reflecting, “Razing things to the ground is easy. Trying to fix what's broken is hard.”

Characters from outside of the MCU also show up in the teaser, including the X-Men and the Fantastic Four. Professor X's warning from X2: X-Men United — There are forces in this world, both mutant and human alike, who believe that a war is coming — has found a place in the clip, along with Cyclops' dialogue from the 2000 X-Men film, assuring, “If anything happens, I'll take care of them.”

Pedro Pascal will reprise his role as Reed Richards/ Mr. Fantastic from The Fantastic Four: First Steps in Doomsday. His line, “Today we are your defenders. We will protect you,” has made it to the teaser as well.

The clip ends with Shuri's rallying cry of ‘Yibambe!', evoking the spirit of Wakanda that made for an intense moment in Infinity War when the Avengers took on Thanos’ army.