Hybe Cine Fest brings BTS, Seventeen, TXT concert videos to PVR-INOX theatres this week

Concert videos of popular K-pop bands like BTS, Seventeen, TXT and ILLIT will be screened across PVR-INOX theatres in India from July 10-12 as part of the Hybe Cine Fest in Asia 2025.

Organised by Hybe Entertainment in collaboration with cinema distributor Trafalgar Releasing and PVR INOX Pictures, the upcoming festival will be held in PVR-INOX theatres in Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.

In Kolkata, fans can head to Quest Mall and South City Mall to watch the concert videos on the big screen.

“Brace yourself for loud choruses, happy tears, and heart-thumping chants. Hybe Cine Fest in Asia is hitting cinemas from July 10–12! The lineup that lives in your playlists. Now crashing your cinema screen BTS | Seventeen | TXT | Enhyphen | Le Sserafim | &Team | BoyNextDoor | TWS | ILLIT | Katseye. Limited screenings in select cinemas only,” reads the Instagram post of PVR Cinemas shared on Tuesday.

The line-up for the Cine Fest consists of five exclusive concert films: BTS’s Map of the Soul ON:E, Seventeen’s Be The Sun world tour, TXT’s ACT: Sweet Mirage, and Enhyphen’s Fate World Tour.

Fans can also participate in the Hybe Cinema Noraebang — a special karaoke-style sing-along experience featuring artists like Le Sserafim, BoyNextDoor, TWS, ILLIT, Katseye, and others from the Hybe Labels roster.

Tickets are available on the official website of Hybe Cine Fest 2025 and BookMyShow.

The concept of the concert screening follows the success of Hybe’s 2024 Cine Fest in Latin America, which saw over 260,000 fans attending screenings across 486 theatre halls.