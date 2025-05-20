‘Killing it’: Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad, ex-wife Sussanne Khan react to ‘War 2’ teaser

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan have reacted to the first teaser of War 2 dropped on Tuesday.

“Yeaahhhhhh. Let’s go let’s go let’s gooooo,” wrote Saba in the comments section of Hrithik’s Instagram post, expressing excitement about the upcoming film.

She also shared the teaser on her Instagram Story with the caption, “Damn.”

Sussanne, on the other hand, heaped praise on Hrithik and Jr NTR’s performance in the film. “Woooooowwwwwxerrrrr. Out of this world. You n Jr NTR killing it,” reads her comment.

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared the War 2 teaser on his Instagram story, referring to Hrithik and Jr NTR’s fierce combat as “the clash of the titans”.

“And here comes the biggest blockbuster of the year! This clash of the titans is going to be Epic and storm the Box Office. I literally cannot wait,” reads the caption of Karan’s post.

The 52-year-old filmmaker also shared a still of actress Kiara Advani from the teaser. “Can we take a moment to say how hot Kiara Advani is looking in War 2,” he wrote on his Instagram Story on Tuesday.

Mouni Roy, Ali Fazal, Neetu Kapoor and Dia Mirza are among the other celebrities who have said that they are eagerly waiting for the much-anticipated action thriller. “This is good stuff @ayan_mukerji absolutely brilliant,” wrote Neetu Kapoor in the comments section of Hrithik’s post, while Mouni posted, “Cantttttt wait to watch. Brilliant.”

Set to hit theatres on August 14, War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, the upcoming action thriller is the sixth instalment in the Yash Raj Spy Universe following Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023) and Tiger 3 (2023).

Yash Raj Films also has Pathaan 2, Tiger vs Pathaan and Alpha in the pipeline.

Hrithik was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter (2024). The 51-year-old actor is set to debut as a director with Krrish 4.

Hrithik and Saba celebrated their third anniversary on October 1 last year. The actor co-parents his two sons — Hrehaan and Hridhaan — with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. He finalised his divorce from Sussanne in 2014 after 14 years of marriage.