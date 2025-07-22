Kajol and Twinkle Khanna to serve the tea on new Prime Video celebrity talk show

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are set to indulge in “unfiltered” conversations with Bollywood celebrities in a new Prime Video talk show, the streamer announced on Tuesday, dropping the first-look poster.

Titled as Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, the show is backed by Banijay Asia.

The first-look poster features Kajol and Twinkle peering out from behind the curtains with a surprised expression.

“They've got the tea and it's too much to miss #TwoMuchOnPrime, Coming Soon,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside the poster.

The talk show is touted as a “bold, fiery, and candid” entry, with Prime Video promising an A-list guest roster featuring “the biggest names in Bollywood and the industry’s who’s who”.

Kajol and Twinkle are known for their witty and outspoken nature.

“We are very thrilled to announce Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle—a first-of-its-kind talk show, hosted by two of the sharpest voices in Indian entertainment, who are set to reinvent the genre,” said Nikhil Madhok, director and head of Originals, Prime Video, India.

He added, “With a mix of charismatic celebrities on the guest list, Kajol and Twinkle will bring their signature blend of wit, feistiness, and unparalleled insights to sparkling conversations that are humorous, unfiltered, and unapologetic. Joining forces with Banijay Asia, we are creating something truly bold, fresh, and unforgettable for our audiences.”

“Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’ is a bold blend of unfiltered honesty, sharp viewpoints, and unapologetic conversations with India’s biggest stars,” said Mrinalini Jain, group chief development officer at Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India. “At its heart, it celebrates the firebrand personalities of Kajol and Twinkle — distinct, fearless, and refreshingly real.”

On the work front, Kajol was recently seen in the mythological horror drama Maa. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film also stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta and Yaaneea Bhardwaj.

Twinkle Khanna, who is now an author, released her latest novel, Welcome to Paradise, in 2023.