‘Son of Sardaar 2’ trailer: Ajay Devgn confronts mafia family, deceitful love

Ajay Devgn’s Jaswinder ‘Jassi’ Singh Randhawa has to confront deceitful love and a ruthless mafia family in the new trailer of Vijay Kumar Arora’s Son of Sardaar 2, dropped by JioStudios on Tuesday.

The one-minute-57-second-long trailer opens with Jassi’s newlywed wife seeking a divorce. To his surprise, he soon finds himself to be the centre of attraction for four women, including Mrunal Thakur’s Rabia.

Things take a chaotic turn when Jassi disguises as a former army officer to help Roshni Walia’s character marry the love of her life. He consequently finds himself involved with a mafia family, headed by Ravi Kishan’s character.

The groom’s family, seemingly filled with criminals, will accept Roshni as their bride only if she can prove a military lineage. This sets off a series of humorous incidents and complications that test Jassi’s ethics and determination to complete the mission.

Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Chunky Panday, Mukul Dev, Vindu Singh, Neeru Bajwa, and Sanjay Mishra also play key roles in the upcoming film, which serves as a sequel to the 2012 comedy film Son of Sardaar.

The original film, directed by Ashwni Dhir, featured Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Juhi Chawla in key roles. The film earned approximately Rs 161.48 crore worldwide, according to media reports.

Son of Sardaar 2, set to hit theatres on August 1, will clash with Shazia Iqbal’s Dhadak 2 at the box office.

Netflix is the distributor partner of the upcoming film, previously slated to release on July 25.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn was recently seen in Raj Kumar Gupta’s Raid 2. The actor is reportedly set to reunite with the filmmaker Rohit Shetty for Golmaal 5, which is expected to go on the floors in 2026.

Mrunal, on the other hand, has Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Tum Ho Toh and Pooja Meri Jaan in the pipeline.