Hrithik Roshan on 25 years in Bollywood: 'Don’t like words like legacy and milestone'

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan says he is still as shy and anxious as he was 25 years ago when he debuted as a leading man in Hindi movies with the blockbuster "Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai”.

Directed by his filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan, the 2000 romantic-drama also starred Ameesha Patel in her acting debut. It is set to re-release in theatres on Friday, coinciding with Hrithik’s 51st birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking to the media during a meet-and-greet event on Tuesday evening, the actor said he doesn't like to use words like "legacy" and "milestone" to describe his silver jubilee moment in cinema.

“It’s been 25 years, I don’t like words like legacy, and milestone, and I’m not here to say, ’25 years yeah’. I’m not doing that,” Hrithik said.

“I remember when ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ was released I was so shy and anxious that I didn’t do a single interview. I didn’t step out of my house to do anything; I just skipped the entire promotional event. 25 years have passed and unfortunately, that side of me has not changed, I’m still as shy, and just as anxious as always," he added.

Post his debut, Hrithik delivered several commercially successful and award-winning movies such as “Mission Kashmir”, “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham”, “Dhoom 2”, “Jodha Akbar”, “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”, “Super 30”, “War” and “Vikram Vedha”.

Hrithik expressed gratitude to the media and fans for their unending love and support.

“I truly feel all of you’ve helped me become the actor and human that I am in these 25 years. Through all the interactions, questions and answers, I have grown. Sometimes you made me feel responsible, and sometimes you made me feel accountable,” he said.

“Through all of that, you helped me search inside myself as to what kind of human I want to be in this world,” he added.

Hrithik will next be seen in “War 2”, a sequel to his 2019 action thriller, and “Krrish 4”.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.