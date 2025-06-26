Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, Jr NTR look fierce in new ‘War 2’ character posters

Actors Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani look fierce in new War 2 character posters, dropped by the makers on Thursday as the Ayan Mukerji-directed actioner begins 50-day countdown for its August 14 release.

Hrithik Roshan’s RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal sports an intense expression in the new character poster. “This time he’s ruthless, merciless, relentless and ready for War. Are you? The countdown begins now,” reads the caption to the actor’s post.

Jr NTR looks intimidating as he carries rifles in the latest visual. “He’s resolute and fearless. And he will never stop hunting,” wrote Hrithik, sharing JR NTR’s poster on Instagram.

Jr NTR essays the role of Hrithik’s antagonist in Yash Raj Films’s upcoming action thriller.

Kiara’s character poster shows her in an all-black ensemble, cocking a pistol with a steely gaze. “She’s lithe, lethal and locked on target. This is war,” wrote Hrithik alongside Kiara’s poster on Instagram.

Kiara is set to play Kabir’s romantic interest in the upcoming film.

War 2 is a sequel to Siddharth Anand-directed 2019 blockbuster War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, the upcoming action thriller is the sixth instalment in the Yash Raj Spy Universe following Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023) and Tiger 3 (2023).

Hrithik was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter (2024). The 51-year-old actor is set to debut as a director with Krrish 4. Jr NTR last starred in Devara: Part 1 (2024), co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. Kiara, on the other hand, is set to star in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.