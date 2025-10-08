Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR starrer action drama 'War 2' to drop on Netflix this month

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer action drama War 2 is set to drop on Netflix on October 9, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

“Double the rage. Double the rampage. Ready for the War? Watch War 2, out 9 October on Netflix,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of the film featuring the actors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal in the sequel.

In this film, Kabir is accused of betraying his nation and his former batchmate Vikram (Jr NTR) is assigned the task of finding him.

The film was theatrically released on August 14.

The film also stars Kiara Advani as an army officer and Kabir’s romantic interest. War 2 is the sixth instalment in the Yash Raj Spy Universe following Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023) and Tiger 3 (2023).

War 2 has minted Rs 364.25 crore worldwide at the box office, falling behind War’s Rs 471 crore lifetime collection.

Reportedly, Hrithik Roshan is set to debut as a director with Krrish 4. On the other hand, Jr NTR will be next seen in Prashanth Neel’s action drama Dragon.