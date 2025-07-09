Hrithik Roshan completes shooting for Ayan Mukherji’s action-thriller ‘War 2’

Actor Hrithik Roshan has completed shooting for Ayan Mukherji’s upcoming action-thriller War 2, he announced on Monday sharing a picture from the last day of shoot.

The photo captures Hrithik, Ayan and choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis in a candid moment while celebrating the final day of shooting.

“Felt a mixed bag of emotions as the cameras stopped rolling for #War2. 149 days of relentless chase, action, dance, blood, sweat, injuries... and it was all worth it,” Hrithik wrote alongside the photo on Instagram.

War 2 also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in key roles. The sequel will continue the story of Hrithik’s character Major Kabir Dhaliwal.

Sharing his experience of working with his co-star Jr NTR, Hrithik added, “Sir it has been an honor to work alongside you and create something so special together.”

Talking about sharing screen space with Kiara, Hrithik further said, “@kiaraaliaadvani I’m so excited for the world to witness the lethal side of you, you’ve been spectacular to share screen with.”

“Lastly, it’s always bitter-sweet to call it a wrap for Kabir, it will take a couple of days to feel like myself again. Now onto the journey of presenting our film to you all on August 14th, 2025,” he signed off.

Hrithik was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter (2024). The 51-year-old actor is set to debut as a director with Krrish 4. Jr NTR last starred in Devara: Part 1 (2024), co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. He has the film Dragon in the pipeline.