‘War 2’ teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR lock horns in dramatic showdown, Kiara Advani sizzles in bikini

Hrithik Roshan’s RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal and Jr NTR’s antagonist engage in fierce combat in the first teaser of Yash Raj Films’s upcoming action thriller War 2, dropped by the makers on Tuesday to mark Jr NTR’s 42nd birthday.

The one-minute-34-second-long teaser is packed with gravity-defying stunts and adrenaline-pumping aerial action. Jr NTR lands on a moving train, while Hrithik wields swords with lethal flair.

Bullets fly, punches land with force, explosions reverberate and the two stars engage in brutal combat using sledgehammers and knuckle blades. Hrithik flexing his arms deserves a special mention.

One of the scenes shows them racing on surfer jets over water. The teaser also offers a glimpse of Kiara Advani’s character and hints at her sizzling chemistry with Kabir.

However, the teaser keeps the names and identities of Jr NTR and Kiara’s characters under wraps.

Hrithik took to X to share a new poster of War 2 on Tuesday. “And so it begins, @tarak9999. . Be prepared, there is no place for mercy. Welcome to Hell. Love, Kabir,” he wrote in the caption of his post.

Set to hit theatres on August 14, War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, the upcoming action thriller is the sixth instalment in the Yash Raj Spy Universe following Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023) and Tiger 3 (2023).

Yash Raj Films also has Pathaan 2, Tiger vs Pathaan and Alpha in the pipeline.

Hrithik was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter (2024). The 51-year-old actor is set to debut as a director with Krrish 4.

Jr NTR last starred in Devara: Part 1 (2024), co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. He has the film Dragon in the pipeline.