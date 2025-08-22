MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘F1’ OTT release: How to watch Brad Pitt-starrer racing drama online in India

Starring Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Kate McKenna, and Tobias Menzies, the Joseph Kosinski-directed film released in theatres in June

Entertainment Web Desk Published 22.08.25, 12:38 PM
A still from ‘F1’

A still from ‘F1’ File Picture

Hollywood star Brad Pitt’s racing drama F1 is now available to rent on Prime Video for Indian viewers. Directed by Top Gun: Maverick helmer Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, F1 released in cinemas on June 27 and had a blockbuster theatrical run, grossing USD 595.3 million globally.

Prime Video users can rent F1 for Rs 499. This is valid for 30 days, and 48 hours to finish once started.

Also starring Damson Idris and Kerry Condon, the film leans heavily on real racetrack action and IMAX visuals. Javier Bardem, Kate McKenna, and Tobias Menzies round off the cast.

The story revolves around a washed-up American driver pulled back into the world of Formula 1 by his former teammate Reuben Cervantes (Bardem), who now runs the hopeless Apex GP team, which hasn’t scored a single point in two seasons. His last hope? Pairing Sonny with his young, talented, and hot-headed rookie, Joshua Pearce (Idris), in a desperate bid to turn their fortunes around.

The motorsports drama became the highest grossing film of Pitt’s career. As per IMDb, World War Z was Pitt’s highest-grossing film so far, with a worldwide collection of USD 540 million.

F1 continues to run in cinemas alongside its digital premiere.

