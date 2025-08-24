Chiranjeevi to reunite with 'Waltair Veerayya' director K S Ravindra

Megastar Chiranjeevi is reuniting with filmmaker K S Ravindra for his 158th film.

Ravindra announced the news by sharing the first poster of the film on his Instagram handle on Friday, on the occasion of the actor's 70th birthday.

The project also marks the second collaboration for the actor and the filmmaker, who have previously worked on "Waltair Veerayya", which released in 2023.

The post read, "Feeling blessed to collaborate with the one and only Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela garu for the 2nd time. #Mega158 is going to be a RAMPAGE in every aspect. Thrilled to share this MASSIVE journey with all the fans! HBD MEGASTAR - THE BLOODY BENCHMARK!! #HBDMegaStarChiranjeevi @kvn.productions #ABC #ChiruBobby2 #VenkatKNarayana #LohithNK," read the caption of the post.

Chiranjeevi had another surprise for the fans as he shared the title of his 157th film from Anil Ravipudi.

The film has been titled "Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu". It is slated to release in theatres in 2026.

"Thank you, Team #Mega157, for giving me such a wonderful gift on my birthday. Many thanks to my dear @venkateshdaggubati, see you soon. Let’s celebrate SANKRANTHI 2026 with #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru in cinemas," Chiranjeevi wrote in his Instagram post.

The film also features Nayanthara as the female lead alongside the actor.

It is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banners Shine Screens and Goldbox Entertainment.

