George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal’s ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 begins production

Tommy Flanagan and Dan Fogler are set to feature in the latest instalment of the fantasy drama series

Entertainment Web Desk Published 01.04.25, 11:53 AM
Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon.

Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon. Instagram

George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal’s fantasy drama series House of the Dragon Season 3 is now in production, actress Emma D’Arcy announced on Monday.

In a video on X, Emma, dressed as Rhaenyra Targaryen, holds a clapperboard and announces the official start of shooting for Season 3.

“The fight for the Throne is far from over. S3 of #HOTD is now in production,” reads the post on X.

Season 2 of the series premiered on HBO and Max on June 16, 2024. It revolved around the ongoing Targaryen civil war between Green and Black Councils that are fighting for King Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), respectively.

Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mtchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Phoebe Campbell and Sonoya Mizuno will return for the third instalment of the fantasy series.

Besides the returning cast, Tommy Flanagan and Dan Fogler are set to feature in the upcoming season.

According to US-based entertainment magazine The Variety, HBO has confirmed that the third season will consist of eight episodes, similar to the second season. In contrast, the first season had a total of ten episodes.

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement. “Finally. Things are coming together for 2025,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “The Black queen is back, time to get your iron Throne from the greens. Let’s go.”

Based on the 2018 book Fire and Blood by George R.R. Martin, the Game of Thrones prequel series premiered on Max on August 21, 2022, laying the groundwork for a devastating war of succession known as the Dance of the Dragons.

Martin co-created the series alongside Condal, with both serving as executive producers. Condal also holds the role of showrunner. Other executive producers include Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, David Hancock, and Philippa Goslett. The directors for the third season are Clare Kilner, Nina Lopez-Corrado, Andrij Parekh, and Loni Peristere.

The previous seasons of the show are available to stream on JioHotstar for viewers in India.

