‘Hope the human race does not remain so shallow’: Bipasha Basu slams body-shaming trolls

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu has hit back at body-shaming trolls who targeted her post-pregnancy weight gain, calling their remarks “deeply disturbing reflections of society towards women”.

In a long comment under a video that had glimpses of how some internet users have trolled Bipasha for her post-pregnancy weight, she said, “Hope the human race does not remain so shallow and so low forever… and they encourage and applaud women for the million roles they play each day.”

Memes and trolls do not define her, she said, crediting her confidence to her loving family and partner. She expressed concern over the “disturbing reflections” of society’s negative and hateful comments toward women.

“I am a super confident woman with a very evolved, loving partner and family. Memes and trolls do not define me ever… nor did they make me who I am. But these are deeply disturbing reflections of society towards women. Another woman in my place could be deeply affected and scarred by the viciousness,” Bipasha wrote.

The video Basu shared her comments on was shared by former Miss India and digital content creator Shweta Vijay Nair. In the vidoe, Shweta slammed the criticism women receive after gaining weight post-pregnancy.

Shweta called out the unrealistic expectations placed on women, particularly mothers, and condemned the harsh judgment they face over even the ‘slightest imperfections’ in their appearance.

Bipasha praised Shweta for her stance. “Thank you for your clear words… if we have more strong voices and at least women understanding and applauding women for who they are, then women will rise higher and higher :) We are unstoppable, ladies.”

Basu’s husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, also praised Shweta in the comment section.

Bipasha and Karan started dating in 2014 after meeting on the sets of their film Alone. They tied the knot in April 2016.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Devi, in 2022. Basu recently appeared in the crime thriller series Dangerous, which also featured Grover.