‘Hope Aryan didn’t trouble you’: Shah Rukh Khan sends ‘jhappi’ to Diljit Dosanjh for ‘Tenu Ki Pata’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday thanked singer Diljit Dosanjh for supporting his son Aryan Khan during the recording of the song Tenu Ki Pata from the latter’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

“A heartfelt thanks and big jhappi to Diljit paaji….you are too kind and sweet. Hope Aryan didn’t trouble u too much. Love u @diljitdosanjh,” the 59-year-old actor wrote on X alongside a behind-the-scenes video from the studio.

The video shows Aryan and Diljit recording the song. The duo are seen having fun while working on the track together. They are also seen getting on a video call with Shah Rukh, during which Aryan says, “Hamara collab ho gya na iss gane me (Our collaboration happened on this track).” The Jawan star replied, “Ab Aryan be famous ho jayega (Now Aryan will also become famous).”

Towards the end of the video, Diljit seems surprised to hear the English vocals by Aryan at the beginning of the song. He says, “No way, yeh aapne gaaya hai (You sang this)?”

Aryan made his singing debut with Tenu Ki Pata. Released by T-Series, the two-minute-34-second-long track also features vocals by Diljit Dosanjh and Ujwal Gupta. The song is composed by Gupta, while the lyrics are penned by Kumaar. The video features Manoj Pahwa and Badshah.

Besides directing it, Aryan has developed the screenplay for The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which stars Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in key roles.

Bobby Deol, Manav Chauhan, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal and Anyaa Singh round off the cast of the series, produced by Bonnie Jain and Gauri Khan under Shah Rukh’s home banner, Red Chillies Entertainment.

The series is set to premiere on Netflix on September 18.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is billed as a multi-genre project that promises an “unabashed, entertaining ride through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood”.

A trailer, dropped by the makers last month, introduces Lakshya as young star Aasmaan Singh and Bobby Deol as superstar Ajay Talwar. Actors Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh appear as themselves in the trailer. It also features a cameo by director-producer Karan Johar.