‘The Boys’ Season 5 teaser: Homelander and Butcher gear up for a bloody showdown

The fifth and final season of the satirical superhero series is set to premiere in 2026

Entertainment Web Desk Published 07.12.25, 12:00 PM
Antony Starr as Homelander and Karl Urban as Butcher

Antony Starr as Homelander and Karl Urban as Butcher Prime Video

Antony Starr’s Homelander and Karl Urban’s Butcher gear up to face off in a bloody showdown in the teaser of The Boys Season 5, dropped by Prime Video on Sunday.

The two-minute-long teaser picks up after the events of Season 4, where Butcher, his team and the entire country found themselves in the midst of Homelander’s dictatorship.

In the teaser, Hughie, Frenchie and Mother’s Milk are imprisoned, while Annie grapples with her powers as she tries to use them to their full potential.

Kimiko reunites with Frenchie in the video. Ashley Barrett, on the other hand, has become the press secretary at the White House. Meanwhile, Jenson Ackles’ Soldier Boy seems to have been resurrected in the upcoming final instalment.

“It’s Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a ‘Freedom Camp.’ Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found,” reads the description of the video on YouTube.

“But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It’s the climax, people,” it further said.

The fifth and final season of The Boys, titled Scorched Earth, is set to premiere in 2026.

Season 4 of The Boys premiered on Prime Video on 13 June, 2024 with three episodes, followed by a new episode every week. The series stars Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Claudia Doumit, Erin Moriarty, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Margaret Shaw, Karen Fukuhara and Tomer Capone.

Based on the eponymous comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys also stars Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit and Cameron Crovetti.

Supernatural stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins are set to reunite with their co-star Jensen Ackles in The Boys Season 5.

Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins and Jensen Ackles starred in the CW series Supernatural, which ran for 15 seasons from 2005 to 2020.

