Hollywood star Sharon Stone in talks for 'Euphoria 3'

Hollywood star Sharon Stone, known for her roles in "Basic Instinct" and "Casion", is in talks to join the cast of the drama series "Euphoria 3".

Led by Zendaya, Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney, the series is loosely based on creator Sam Levinson's own experiences with drug addiction as a young adult. It follows the life of high schoolers in the fictional town of East Highland as they deal with love, sex, loss and addiction.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stone is in negotiations to be in the hit show. The upcoming season will also feature the return of the main cast.

The first season of the HBO series released in 2019, followed by its second season in 2022.

The delay in the third season has occurred due to the writers' strikes in 2023 and the deaths of actor Angus Cloud and executive producer Kevin Turen.

Stone, 66, also known for her roles in films like "The Quick and the Dead","Total Recall", "The Mighty", "Broken Flowers" and "Bobby", will next feature in an action thriller "Nobody 2".

