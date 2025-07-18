MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Pete Davidson and girlfriend Elsie Hewitt announce pregnancy

Davidson and Hewitt made their relationship official after they were seen together in March this year on Palm Beach, Florida

PTI Published 18.07.25, 10:21 AM
Pete Davidson and girlfriend Elsie Hewitt

Pete Davidson and girlfriend Elsie Hewitt Instagram

"Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson and actor Elsie Hewitt are expecting their first child together.

Hewitt posted a carousel of images with Davidson on Wednesday which also showed an ultrasound of the foetus on Instagram.

Davidson, 31, and Hewitt, 29, made their relationship official after they were seen together in March this year on Palm Beach, Florida.

Davidson has been involved with many high-profile celebrities, including Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian and Phoebe Dynevor.

London-born Hewitt works as an actor, model and influencer. She has about one million followers on Instagram and is known for her Instagram account 'Elsie Eats', where she vlogs about her culinary adventures.

She is set to star in filmmaker Alec Griffin Roth’s "Billy Knight" alongside Al Pacino, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Charlie Heaton, Diana Silvers, Sara Sampaio and Angela Sarafyan.

Besides "Saturday Night Live", Davidson's acting work includes "The King of Staten Island" and "Bodies Bodies Bodies", amongst others. His upcoming movies include "The Home", "The Pickup" and "How to Rob a Bank".

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

