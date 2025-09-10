‘The Conjuring Last Rites’ earns more than ‘Baaghi 4’ and ‘The Bengal Files’ combined on Tuesday

The Conjuring: Last Rites has crossed the Rs 60-crore milestone at the Indian box office, earning more than the combined box office hauls of A Harsha’s Baaghi 4 and Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files on Tuesday, trade figures show.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Last Rites earned Rs 17.5 crore nett in India on Day 1, making it the biggest opener in the franchise, dethroning The Conjuring 2 (2016), which raked in Rs 7 crore nett on its opening day.

It went on to add another Rs 17.5 crore nett to its collection on Day 2, followed by Rs 15.50 crore nett on the third day. On Monday, the horror movie added Rs 5 crore nett to its collection, followed by Rs 5.5 crore nett on Tuesday

The total collection of the film stands at Rs 61 crore nett in India so far. Globally, the it has crossed the USD 200 million mark. With USD 89.75 million from North America and USD 120.30 million internationally, the total haul of Last Rites stands at USD 210.05 million.

The Conjuring universe, which began in 2013, revolves around two real-life paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) Warren. Last Rites shows them taking on their darkest and last case yet.

In comparison, Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt, collected Rs 31.25 crore nett in the first weekend, as per Sacnilk.

The film began its box office journey with a collection of Rs 12 crore nett. It added another Rs 19.25 crore nett on Saturday and Sunday. On Monday, the collections dropped to Rs 4.5 crore nett, before further slipping to Rs 4.04 crore nett on Tuesday. The domestic total of the actioner stands at Rs 39.88 crore nett.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 is the fourth instalment in the popular action franchise, which began in 2016.

Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files, featuring Mithun Chakraborty and Pallvi Joshi, is miles behind the other two films, with a collection of only Rs 9.19 crore nett in five days.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Param Sundari is slowly inching towards the Rs 50-crore mark in India. The Tushar Jalota-directed romcom has earned Rs 47.6 crore nett in India so far.