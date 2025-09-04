‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ likely to beat ‘Baaghi 4’, ‘The Bengal Files’ in India on Day 1

Upcoming horror film The Conjuring: Last Rites has beaten A Harsha’s Baaghi 4 and Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files in advance booking, setting the stage for a thunderous box office opening in India, as per trade reports.

According to trade reports, The Conjuring: Last Rites has already sold more than 80,000 tickets in advance booking across PVR-INOX and Cinepolis chains.

Trade estimates suggest The Conjuring: Last Rites could open in double digits, raking in close to Rs 15 crore, making it the biggest opener in the franchise.

The biggest opener from the film franchise so far is The Conjuring 2 (2016), which earned Rs 7 crore nett on Day 1 in India.

In comparison, Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt, has recorded advance bookings worth Rs 5.64 crore gross (Rs 3.07 crore gross with block bookings) so far, as per Sacnilk.

Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files, featuring Mithun Chakraborty and Pallvi Joshi, is miles behind the other two films, with pre-sales of only Rs 18.38 lakh gross (Rs 51 lakh with block bookings).

The Conjuring universe, which began in 2013, revolves around two real-life paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren, as they confront various cases of supernatural phenomena and demonic hauntings. The trailer for The Conjuring: Last Rites shows Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) taking on their darkest case yet.