Lady Gaga wins Sports Emmy for Super Bowl performance, inches closer to EGOT status

Pop icon Lady Gaga has added an Emmy Award to her growing collection of accolades, winning in the Outstanding Music Direction category at the Sports Emmy Awards for her emotional performance of Hold My Hand during the Super Bowl broadcast.

The win places Gaga one step closer to achieving the coveted EGOT status. She has already won an Oscar and multiple Grammys. She now needs only a Tony Award to complete the grand slam of American entertainment honours.

EGOT is an acronym for all four major American entertainment awards: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. It's considered one of the highest honours in showbiz. Only 21 celebrities — including Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, and Robert Lopez (the fastest and youngest to do so) — have achieved EGOT status. More recently, Viola Davis joined the elite club in 2023.

Gaga’s Super Bowl performance, staged on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, served as a tribute to the victims of the New Year’s Eve shooting that left 14 people dead. Accompanied by a full band and choir, Gaga delivered a stirring rendition of Hold My Hand, the anthem from Top Gun: Maverick (2022) that played during the film’s closing credits.

Dressed in black, the 39-year-old singer played the piano as a sea of first responders, including officers from the Louisiana State Police, New Orleans Police Department, and local emergency services, watched from the front row.

Gaga’s performance beat Evolution of the Black Quarterback, The Lionheart, Noche UFC: For Mexico, For All Time and The Turnaround to win the Emmy. It was produced by Seth Dudowsky, Bill Richards, Joel Santos, Jesse Weiss and Brad Zager, with Joe Nargi serving as music editor.

Hold My Hand was earlier nominated for both a Grammy and a Golden Globe.

The Emmy win comes on the heels of Gaga’s two-night concert run at Singapore’s National Stadium as part of her ongoing Mayhem Ball Tour. The singer will also make an appearance at Netflix’s Tudum 2025: The Live Event on June 1.

On the acting front, Gaga was seen in Joker: Folie à Deux alongside Joaquin Phoenix last year. She is set to feature in the second season of Netflix’s Wednesday, which returns with Part 1 on August 6, followed by Part 2 on September 3.